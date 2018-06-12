Real Madrid Surprisingly Turn to Andre Villas-Boas as Their Hunt for a New Manager Continues

Former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas is the latest name to appear to be linked with the current vacancy at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Portuguese has been out of the game since he left Shanghai SPG last year, but Real Madrid may represent the perfect opportunity for a return.

It may have been Mauricio Pochettino at the top of Florentino Perez's list of Zinedine Zidane replacements, but his Spurs predecessor in Villas-Boas could well be the one to take the reins.

According to RAC (via Marca), AVB is currenty being sounded out by the club as desperation sets in to hire a new boss. Reports last week claimed that Perez was keen to wrap up a deal for a new manager before the World Cup began, and time is ticking away.

Villas-Boas joins a long list of potential candidates that have so far proven unsuccessful. Initially, Guti was heavily believed to be the man to overtake his former teammate Zidane, but there appears to be no movement on that.

This was soon joined by Pochettino being the number one target, but having only just signed a new contract in north London, the Argentine is not an option.

The likes of Brazil manager and Aitor Karanka gave Madrid fans a glimmer of hope when their names were brought into the equation. Tite would come in after the World Cup and could play a prominent role in luring Neymar to the Spanish capital, and Karanka has already established a relationship with both the club and the fans.

However, in both cases, the trails seem to have gone cold, and there has been no mention ever since. The wait goes on, but perhaps 'the next Mourinho' is the answer in Villas-Boas.