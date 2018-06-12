VIDEO: Hilarious Footage Captures Philippe Coutinho Getting Egged By Teammates in Brazil Training

A lot of Liverpool fans probably wish they'd have been there to see this. While training in Russia, a number of Philippe Coutinho's Brazil teammates took it upon themselves to give the Barcelona midfielder a little birthday surprise - eggs and flour, smothered all over his head.

In the buildup to the impending World Cup, with Brazil kicking their competition off against Switzerland on Sunday, the Canarinho were in the process of making last minute preparations before their Group E campaign kicked off in Rostov-On-Don.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

All the familiar faces were present, including the likes of Neymar, Marcelo, Gabriel Jesus, and of course Coutinho.

And with it being Coutinho's birthday on Tuesday, the 26-year-old's Selecao teammates decided to help him celebrate by launching a barrage of eggs and flour at his head, with Neymar seemingly being the lead conductor of the prank.

Naturally the Barcelona man was surprised and taken aback somewhat, but was all smiles when he shook off all the excess mucus and debris. He was even able to get his own back on Neymar, with a little help from Marcelo as the Real Madrid full back held down the Samba star.

Once the dust had settled, everyone was seemingly in high spirits and unfazed by the prank, speaking volumes of the team spirit throughout the Brazil team as they look to be crowned world champions for a sixth time this summer.