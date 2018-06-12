West Ham Target Reveals the 'Negative' Impact Previous Transfer Speculation Had on His Performances

Current West Ham transfer target Leander Dendoncker has revealed that West Ham's failed pursuit of the Belgian midfielder had a 'negative' impact of his performances last season.

Dendoncker had a poor start to the 2017/18 season at Anderlecht after a summer of constant transfer rumours but he was able to redeem himself with more consistent performances as the season progressed. So much so he has been able to work his way in Belgium's 23-man squad for this summer's World Cup.

West Ham are set to renew their interest in the 22-year-old this summer but they may be wary that any decent performances in Russia will see the youngster's price tag sky-rocket, potentially out of the reach of the Hammers.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Anderlecht's sporting director Luc Levroe has admitted that Dendoncker will be free to leave this summer and the midfielder has already got his sights set on a move to Spain, but he is going to keep his options open regarding a potential move to either England or Germany.

Speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws, Dendoncker outlined his future plans.

"Spain would be great, but the German and English league might be more in line with my playing style. I will try to make the best choice,”

The talented midfielder also added that he may be willing to negotiate his future during the World Cup.

MB Media/GettyImages

“If there is big news, my agent may call me. I’m not working on it. What counts now is the preparation for the World Cup,” he stated.