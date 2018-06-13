Anthony Martial's agent has confirmed that his client wants to leave Manchester United this summer.

Speaking to RMC Sport, Philippe Lamboley stated that the French international wishes to leave Old Trafford due to the club's lack of faith in player:

“After reflecting carefully on all the possibilities and all the parameters, Anthony has decided he wants to leave Manchester United. There are many reasons, for the moment it’s too early to say. Anthony will explain in more detail later on.

“Manchester United wanted to offer Anthony a contract extension and don’t want him to leave, but we haven’t been able to reach an agreement after several months of talks. If Manchester United, the most powerful club in the world, can’t reach an agreement after eight months of negotiations, it means they don’t really consider him to be an important player."

The 22-year-old endured a difficult 2017/18 campaign, during which he found himself regularly consigned to peripheral role in Jose Mourinho's squad. Martial made 30 league appearances for the Red Devils last season, but disappointingly, 12 of theoe appearances proved to be from off the bench.

Due to his lack of game time under Jose Mourinho, the former Monaco winger has been left out of France's 2018 FIFA World Cup squad.

Lamboley added that the decision to request a move away from Manchester United is one which has taken considerable consideration:

“It’s a decision we have considered carefully. At the same time, it’s clear he is under contract, so Manchester United have the last word and we’ll respect the decision of the club.

"We simply don’t share their view of Anthony’s future. He is disappointed, because he has shown love for the club and supporters over the last three years. I can tell you that without the unconditional love of the supporters, Anthony would’ve asked to leave Manchester United sooner. I think he must resume the natural progress of his career elsewhere. The time has come.”

The agent would not be drawn on where Martial's next destination could be, however, he did hint at friction with Jose Mourinho as being a factor in the player's decision to request a transfer by emphasising the importance of the coach who 'appreciates his [Martial's] talents':

“I can’t say anything at the moment, but clearly, from the moment a player like Anthony is on the market, many clubs are interested. All I can say is that many Coaches appreciate his talents and many clubs are proposing their projects to Anthony [Martial].

The French international has previously been link with a move to Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Serie A giants Juventus:

“The league isn’t the most important issue. Anthony simply wants to play, rediscover the pleasure of football and the rapport with the coach will be crucial.”