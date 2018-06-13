Burnley Look to Bolster Squad Options With £25m Double Swoop for West Brom Pair

By 90Min
June 13, 2018

Burnley will aim to take their first steps towards strengthening their squad for next season's increased demands by adding the West Brom duo of Jay Rodriguez and Craig Dawson to their ranks.

The Mirror reports that the Clarets have tabled a £25m bid to sign both players as West Brom could pay the price for relegation by losing two of their best players.

Burnley finished 7th in the Premier League to qualify for the Europa League, their first experience of European football since 1966/67. If they make it through to the group stages, it will place greater stress on the squad and they will need more strength in depth.

For Rodriguez, it would be a return to the club where he made his name, scoring 31 league goals for the Clarets between 2008 and 2012. 

He then moved to Southampton, where he was on the periphery of the England squad and made his debut before a serious cruciate ligament injury ruled him out for over a year. 

He does have experience of playing and scoring in the Europa League though, having done so for the Saints in 2015 and 2016.

He has never been the same since the injury but he was West Brom's joint-top scorer last season, although he couldn't prevent them from finishing bottom of the league.

The man who shared the top scorer award with him was Salomon Rondon, but the Venezuelan could also leave the Hawthorns if Newcastle meet his £16.5m release clause.

Having already lost Jonny Evans to Leicester for just £3.5m, it is shaping up to be a tough summer for Darren Moore and a real baptism of fire in his first managerial job.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)