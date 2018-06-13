Crystal Palace Ace Set for Crunch Talks as Turkish Giants Besiktas Eagerly Lie in Wait

Christian Benteke is set for decisive talks on his future at Crystal Palace, with Turkish giants Besiktas waiting in the wings if the Belgian decides that his future lies away from Selhurst Park.

Benteke enjoyed an excellent debut season for Palace after joining the club in 2016 as he scored 15 Premier League goals. However, his strike rate dried up last season as he mustered just 3 in 30 games.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Palace have adopted a more intricate style of play since the arrival of Roy Hodgson and this doesn't suit Benteke, who is more adept with his head than his feet.

The 27-year-old is among the best-paid players at Palace on a contract in excess of £100,000 a week, and if the club are not getting their money's worth then it would be advisable to sell.

Conor Wickham will be back to full fitness for the start of the 2018/19 season and Alexander Sørloth will have a full pre-season behind him, meaning that Palace will have several striking options available and can use any money received for Benteke to strengthen further.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Turkish sports newspaper Fanatik (via Turkish-Football) claims that Palace are considering an offer from Besiktas which would see Benteke move to Istanbul on loan with a buyout option based on performances.

Benteke's agent Eric Kismet denies that any offer has been made, but he did admit that his client's future would become clearer after key talks set to take place in the next 10 days.

Crystal Palace Look to Bolster Their Midfield Options With World Cup Bound Torino Star @JoeMarcovitchGK https://t.co/pWaEM0zCyU — Crystal Palace Pro (@CPFCpro) June 12, 2018

There are two years left on Benteke's contract and he commanded a £27m fee when Palace signed him from Liverpool, so any permanent deal would not come cheap.