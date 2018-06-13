Fenerbahçe to Scout Huddersfield Defender at World Cup Ahead of Potential Summer Bid

By 90Min
June 13, 2018

Turkish giants Fenerbahçe are set to watch Huddersfield's Mathias Jorgensen at this summer's World Cup finals in Russia, with a view to making a transfer bid in the summer. 

As reported by fotoMac, the Istanbul based side are keen to offload former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel, but would need a replacement should they be successful in selling the Slovakian.

Barcelona's Yerry Mina and Tigres' Hugo Ayala are also reported targets for Sarı Lacivertliler, but it's understood that Danish international Jorgensen may well be their preferred candidate.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Jorgensen, better known as Zanka, currently has two years remaining on his Terriers contract, but the Turkish club have identified him as a contender to significantly improve their defence.


Should they be impressed by the Dane's performances in Russia this summer, they will hope to lure the 28-year-old to the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium. However, this may prove difficult given his starring role in a Huddersfield side fresh from surviving their relegation battle in inspirational fashion.

Fenerbahce have not put all their eggs in one basket however, with Aykut Kocaman, the club's manager, also casting his eye over Barcelona centre-back Mina.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The Colombian has found game time hard to come by since arriving at the Nou Camp, with the Catalans perhaps open to the idea of allowing him a loan move in order to play regular first-team football.

Along with the aforementioned pair, Mexico's Ayala is also of interest to the Turkish giants, and a decision should be made on which one of the trio they would like to pursue based on their World Cup performances.

Former Liverpool and current Fenerbahce sporting director Damien Comolli will be in Russia to keep tabs on all three of them, with offers likely to be made at the conclusion of the tournament.

Manuel Velasquez/GettyImages

Zanka is perhaps the most unlikely of the three to arrive in Istanbul given the fact he played in all 38 of Huddersfield's Premier League games, so Mina and Ayala could be deemed as the more feasible options. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)