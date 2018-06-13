Spain Holds Press Conference for Real Madrid-Bound Lopetegui; World Cup Future in Question

Spain has called a press conference to address Julen Lopetegui's status after he accepted the Real Madrid job before the World Cup.

By 90Min
June 13, 2018

Spain manager Julen Lopetegui could leave his position two days before La Furia Roja start their World Cup campaign, after Real Madrid announced him as their new manager on Wednesday.

Lopetegui and RFEF president Luis Rubiales are set to speak to the media on Wednesday morning and rumors abound that they will announce his departure, with Albert Celades and Fernando Hierro likely to step in if so.

Madrid were not planning to make the announcement until after the World Cup but word quickly spread throughout the Spain squad and Madrid made the announcement in an attempt to prevent unrest.

But it looks set to backfire drastically as Spain could find themselves without a permanent manager on the eve of the World Cup.

Their campaign gets underway against Portugal on Friday and they are considered among the favorites to win the tournament.

Rubiales is reportedly furious with Lopetegui for telling Real to announce the news, though he maintained a placid facade upon his arrival at Spain's Krasnodar base.

"This is not the time to talk, but we will make the decision that best suits the squad, we will do things responsibly," he said, as quoted by Marca.

Lopetegui took charge of Spain after their last 16 exit at Euro 2016 and guided them to an unbeaten qualifying campaign.

He will step into big shoes at Real Madrid, after Zinedine Zidane stepped down from the post following three consecutive Champions League triumphs.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)