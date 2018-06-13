Leicester Fans Eager for Defender to Return Despite Signing Jonny Evans & Ricardo Pereira

By 90Min
June 13, 2018

Leicester City fans are reportedly keen on seeing Aleksandar Dragović return to the club on a permanent basis next season, despite his underwhelming loan spell at the King Power Stadium last year.

The experienced defender made just 11 appearances in the Premier League last season, with another five run outs coming in various domestic competitions. 

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The 27-year-old is also claimed to have had a high profile falling out with Leicester manager Claude Puel - with the Frenchman's tenure a make or break scenario for Dragović over a potential return.

But fans have made their voices heard and have called for the Foxes to sign the Bayer Leverkusen defender on a permanent basis, according to the results of a poll that was conducted by local outlet the Leicester Mercury.

However, the club have already completed two defensive signing this summer. West Brom star Jonny Evans has ditched the club in order to return to the Premier League following the Baggies relegation last season.

While Leicester have also been dipping their toes into the European market ahead of the World Cup this summer.

FC Porto star Ricardo Pereira, who first rose to prominence during a loan spell at OGC Nice, has completed a high profile move to the King Power Stadium for £18m.

Leicester now appear to have turned their attention to adding some creativity to their midfield ahead of the new season. It is understood that Norwich City star James Maddison has been shortlisted by the club, while there is also interest in Aston Villa's Jack Grealish.

