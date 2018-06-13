Leicester Linked With Move for Belgium International to Replace Wantaway Winger Riyad Mahrez

Leicester City have once again been linked with a move for Belgian winger Thorgan Hazard.

The 25-year-old plays for Borussia Mönchengladbach and, according to Bild (via Leicester Mercury), the Foxes are interested in making a move for his services.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

It is not the first time that Hazard has been linked with a move to Leicester. In fact, there have been multiple reports spread out over the last three transfer windows.

Leicester are currently in the market for a winger, with Riyad Mahrez set to finally seal his move to Manchester City in the coming days.

Reports have suggested that Leicester want winger Patrick Roberts to move the other way as part of a deal for Mahrez, however Leicester may still look to sign a more experienced winger such as Hazard.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Leicester have also been linked with moves for Hatem Ben Arfa and Egyptian Geezer this summer, but the Hazard reports keep cropping up time and time again.

Hazard now has the chance to join his older brother Eden in the Premier League - and could seek advice from his brother this summer, as the siblings are both in the Belgium squad for the World Cup in Russia.

However, the 'Gladbach winger may have to consider options, as there is also reported interest from La Liga outfit Valencia.

Chelsea inserted a buy-back clause when Hazard left the club for 'Gladbach in 2015, however the clause has now expired - meaning that the Blues will not have first refusal on their former starlet.

Hazard is under contract at 'Gladbach until 2020 and will have his immediate focus on achieving success at the World Cup with Belgium, so a move to Leicester may not exactly be close.

He could face potential new teammates Jamie Vardy, Harry Maguire and Yohan Benalouane at the World Cup, with England, Belgium and Tunisia all being drawn in the same group.

The Belgian will be looking to impress at this summer's tournament, having scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 34 Bundesliga games last season.