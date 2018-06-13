Liverpool Fans React in Outrage At News Regarding Club's Goalkeeper Search

Liverpool's search for a new goalkeeper ahead of next season has apparently come to a dead end, and fans have been quick to express their outrage on social media.

As a result of the failed search, manager Jurgen Klopp is supposedly prepared to go into the new season with Loris Karius remaining as the Reds' number one, according to the Mirror.

VI-Images/GettyImages

The Anfield club have reportedly conceded defeat over signing Roma shotstopper Alisson, and consider Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak as too expensive.





Rather than settling for medium-priced alternatives, Klopp is reportedly content to retain Karius in goal next season, with Danny Ward backing him up.

Simon Mignolet is widely tipped to leave the club this summer.

Disgusted if the rumours true that @LFC are not going to buy a top class keeper?



Why is this an obvious blind spot for us season after season, while the likes of Uniged have a top classs keeper who they would be up a creek without. #LFC



Plenty of time left, but looks bleak! — Tom (@TomDS1986) June 12, 2018

Liverpool fans have reacted furiously to the news, however, with them demanding to see more effort made to find a solution, instead of simply sticking with Karius again.

@LFC would rather not win trophies 🏆 than to spend money 💵



Actually believed FSG meant business this summer. Well they literally do.#LFC #Alisson — Rudra (@rudradatt) June 12, 2018

Calls for Karius' replacement came following two huge, and ultimately costly, mistakes in the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev.





Despite recent reports emerging that Karius may have suffered a concussion during the match, mistakes like those on such a big stage and with such significant consequences are difficult to ignore.

Won’t win anything without a quality keeper no matter who we got up front/midfield #LFC — Dylan Curtis (@dylan_curtis1) June 12, 2018

Fans have called for a change between the sticks ahead of next year's campaign, but it now looks likely that they will not see such a thing - much to their anger and frustration.

It should be said that there there are two months left of the transfer window remaining, and anything could happen, but if it does, it doesn't look likely to occur any time soon.