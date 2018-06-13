Max Allegri Claims He 'Refused' Real Madrid's Managerial Offer Following Zinedine Zidane's Exit

By 90Min
June 13, 2018

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has claimed that he rejected the chance to join Real Madrid this summer following the shock departure of Zinedine Zidane.

Allegri has been linked with a host of managerial positions this summer, ranging from Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premier league to lucrative offers outside of Europe.

The 50-year-old even emerged as one of the leading candidates to take over at the Santiago Bernabéu ahead of the new season.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Los Blancos president Florentino Pérez personally contacted the Italian head coach after Zidane announced he would be leaving the club this summer, but Allegri rebuffed Madrid's approach, insisting that his future remained at Juventus.

"Florentino Pérez contacted me for Real Madrid job but I’ve refused, my future is at Juventus," Allegri admitted, quoted by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Cagliari and AC Milan manager has spent six years in charge at Juventus. His current deal in Turin also lasts until 2020.

Although Allegri is yet to taste European success with the Old Lady, the 50-year-old has lifted nine major trophies during his time at the club - including winning the Scudetto and Coppa Italia in four consecutive seasons.

Allegri has spent 15 years working up the managerial ladder in Italy and he is now widely regarded as one of European football's most talented coaches.

After starting out at the likes of AC Aglianese, SPAL and FC Grosseto just after the turn of the century, Allegri's big break came at Sassuolo where he guided the club into Serie B - the second tier of Italian football - before moving on to Milan and finally Juventus in 2014.

