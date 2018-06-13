Preston North End Complete Signing of Irish International Graham Burke On Three-Year Deal

Preston North End have completed the signing of Republic of Ireland international Graham Burke from Shamrock Rovers.



The 24-year-old has signed a three-year-deal at Deepdale after playing two seasons in the League of Ireland Premier Division. During his time with Shamrock Rovers, the forward scored 14 goals in 35 league appearances - helping the club to a third place finish in the 2017 season.

His impressive performances even earned him a call up to Martin O'Neill's Republic of Ireland squad for a friendly against USA, where he scored the equalising goal. His equalising goal was the first goal scored by a League of Ireland player for the Irish national side in 40 years, as he helped his side claim an impressive 2-1 victory over the Americans.



Speaking with PN1 (via the club's official website ) Burke has revealed his excitement at joining such a big club in Preston and is looking forward to trying to help get the club into the Premier League.



He said: “It was brilliant to hear the news of Preston North End’s interest. I was thrilled with the opportunity to have the chance to come to such a good club as this. It was also great to be joining a club where I know some of the boys, so it should help me settle in.



“I have kept a close eye on the club with the Irish players going over there and knowing the likes of Callum [Robinson] and DJ, so when I found out about the interest, it was a no brainer for me to try and get the deal done.



"All young players want to improve and the ambitions we have as individuals and as a group are to get into the Premier League and all the boys will be fighting for that.”

He'll be hoping to carry his recent surge in form into the Championship next season as Alex Neil's side look to build on what was an outstanding season for Preston who finished just two points outside the playoff places in seventh place