Toby Alderweireld Hints That He Will Consider Staying at Spurs This Summer Despite Transfer Links

Out of favour Tottenham centre back Toby Alderweireld has admitted that he could yet remain at the club this summer despite continued reports that he will be leaving north London - with Manchester United paying a particular interest in the Belgian.

As of next summer, Alderweireld can leave his current side for as little as £25m - a minimal fee in today's market, and reports suggest that manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen to sell the 29-year-old before that clause activates in his contract - hoping for around £50m-£75m for the player.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Yet, Alderweireld has admitted that he doesn't know what will happen to him over the coming months, and that staying at Spurs is still very much on the cards.

“Yeah, why not? I have two years left on my contract. I don’t know what is going to happen," Alderweireld said, via the Telegraph, when asked about whether he could stay with Tottenham.

The commanding centre half then went on to discuss the potential of England at this summer's World Cup, claiming that the youth factor in the Three Lions is something to be feared by other teams.

“I have been in the Premier League for four years and something is different with England now,” he began. “They are young lads, there is a lot of desire.

“There is a new vibe coming. They have wonderful players, not just stars but players who want to become better.

“I think they are going to have a very good World Cup. England can do whatever they want if they are on it. They are a very good team.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

“I know most of the players. They have the right mentality to go far now. They have quality and desire, players with a good attitude".