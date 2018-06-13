Report: Tottenham Submits £15m Bid for Jack Grealish Amid Aston Villa Financial Woes

June 13, 2018

Tottenham have reportedly submitted a £15m bid for Aston Villa winger Jack Grealish, as they look to take advantage of the Championship side's financial troubles. Villa owner Tony Xia has admitted that the club's top assets will have to be sold this summer in order to avoid punishment, and Grealish is expected to leave.

The 21-year-old is currently generating a lot of interest following Villa's failure to earn promotion into the Premier League. Heading into their final season of parachute payments, Villa have heavily overspent in the last two years in desperation for a return to the top flight; though it has been to no avail.

As a result, the club must offload some of their best players in order to make that money back. One such man is Grealish - who is believed to be valued at £30m by the Villans.

However, according to Sky Sports, Spurs are willing to test their resolve with a £15m offer to tempt them into snapping up the money.

There are a host of teams believed to be interested in Grealish - the most likely to challenge Tottenham financially seem to be Chelsea.

Spurs are in the market for a wide man this summer in order to increase competition on the flanks. As well as Grealish, manager Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with an optimistic move for Manchester United's wantaway Frenchman Anthony Martial.

United don't want to sell to a direct league rival, but should Spurs' Grealish bid prove successful, the Red Devils won't have to.

