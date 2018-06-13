West Ham Fans React With Disappointment to Report Linking Club With World Cup Goalkeeper

By 90Min
June 13, 2018

West Ham fans have reacted less than excitedly to news that the club is close to signing Lukasz Fabianski from relegated Swansea City.

According to Sky Sports, the Hammers have had a bid for the Polish international accepted, and the player is now set to discuss personal terms with the London club.

MB Media/GettyImages

The 33-year-old goalkeeper looks set to become West Ham's number one next season, should his move from the Welsh side go through.

However, fans have expressed a level of disappointment towards the signing. Consensus is not that they're personally against Fabianski, but rather just underwhelmed at the signing - seeing it as not being an upgrade on current goalkeeper Adrian.

Fabianski finished 18th in the Premier League with Swansea last season and was relegated, but was one of the Swans' top performers throughout the season.

The Polish shot-stopper was regularly tested but managed to remain relatively strong throughout the season and kept his starting position in the team locked down.

Fabianski played all 38 games for Swansea last season, conceding 56 goals and keeping a total of nine clean sheets across the campaign.

West Ham, meanwhile, struggled to find consistency and form among their goalkeepers. Both Joe Hart and Adrian failed to impress on a regular basis in the Hammers goal.

Fabianski joined Swansea City from Arsenal in 2014 and has gone on to make 149 league appearances for the south Wales side.

The experienced goalkeeper also has 45 senior international caps to his name and is part of his country's World Cup squad this summer in Russia.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)