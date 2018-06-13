West Ham Fans React With Disappointment to Report Linking Club With World Cup Goalkeeper

West Ham fans have reacted less than excitedly to news that the club is close to signing Lukasz Fabianski from relegated Swansea City.

According to Sky Sports, the Hammers have had a bid for the Polish international accepted, and the player is now set to discuss personal terms with the London club.

MB Media/GettyImages

The 33-year-old goalkeeper looks set to become West Ham's number one next season, should his move from the Welsh side go through.

However, fans have expressed a level of disappointment towards the signing. Consensus is not that they're personally against Fabianski, but rather just underwhelmed at the signing - seeing it as not being an upgrade on current goalkeeper Adrian.

I just think that we should be going for better players than Fabianski.



We may as well keep Adrian in goal. #WHUFC #COYI — Mikespace Online ™ (@MikespaceOnline) June 12, 2018

Fabianski finished 18th in the Premier League with Swansea last season and was relegated, but was one of the Swans' top performers throughout the season.

The Polish shot-stopper was regularly tested but managed to remain relatively strong throughout the season and kept his starting position in the team locked down.

Fabianski? 🤔 not sure on that, is he a huge step up from Adrian?



Mawson? Yes thanks #whufc — Josh (@josh_whu) June 12, 2018

Fabianski played all 38 games for Swansea last season, conceding 56 goals and keeping a total of nine clean sheets across the campaign.

West Ham, meanwhile, struggled to find consistency and form among their goalkeepers. Both Joe Hart and Adrian failed to impress on a regular basis in the Hammers goal.

Don't get me wrong I will support Fabianski if he joins. I have nothing against him. It's just not an upgrade on Adrian. It isn't the next level signing we were promised. Wish we would go and get a young upcoming keeper rather than a 33 year old — WHUFC (@IRONSSSS) June 12, 2018

Fabianski joined Swansea City from Arsenal in 2014 and has gone on to make 149 league appearances for the south Wales side.

The experienced goalkeeper also has 45 senior international caps to his name and is part of his country's World Cup squad this summer in Russia.