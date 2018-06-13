West Ham Submit Formal €20m Bid for 21-Year-Old Toulouse Centre Back Issa Diop

June 13, 2018

West Ham have reportedly submitted a bid for Toulouse centre half Issa Diop. The 21-year-old has largely impressed over the last year in Ligue 1, and Manuel Pellegrini is keen on signing the youngster as part of his squad overhaul at the London Stadium.

The Hammers are desperate not to repeat the struggles of last season, and having hired Mario Husillo as their new director of football they're keen to press on with signings. With James Collins departing, a hole needs to be filled in the heart of defence. The east London outfit have been linked with Swansea's Alfie Mawson, but there's a new target on the block.

According to French outlet L'Equipe, the Hammers have offered a sum somewhere between €15m and €20m for Diop - the same sums as what's reported to have been bid for Mawson.


Toulouse are yet to respond to the offer, but the Hammers aren't the only side interested. The player's contract in France runs until 2020, but the likes of Sevilla, Everton, Fulham and RB Leipzig are also keen on the young defender.

As a result, West Ham may find it hard to push a quick deal through for Diop.


Toulouse wouldn't be blamed for holding out for higher bid for one of their most important players. With so many sides looking into signing him, a bidding war may well ensue, and Diop's price could well be driven up.

It seems that the east London club are emphasising defensive recruitment so far this summer. With Joe Hart returning to Manchester City, the club have made a move for Lukasz Fabianski. They're in advanced talks with Swansea over the move and a fee of around £8m is currently being mooted in reports.

