'Would Have Him Back In a Heartbeat': Liverpool Fans Give Green Light to Potential Return of Ex-Red

By 90Min
June 13, 2018

Liverpool fans, for once, all seem to agree on one thing - that Raheem Sterling would have a welcomed return to Anfield should he choose to leave Manchester City. Right now, the chances of that happening seem fairly slim, but the option is certainly there.

Where did this all come from? Why would Sterling be leaving the Etihad? Tuesday afternoon saw news break that the England international has rejected a contract offer from his current side, and that the two parties are far away from an agreement on a new deal.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

Sterling didn't exactly leave Liverpool on great terms, essentially forcing himself out of Anfield to move to a top six rival. However, since then he's gone on to become one of the best attacking players in the league, and played an influential role with 23 goals last term as City walked their way to the Premier League title.

The likelihood of his return is very low right now, with no indication even hinting that he might be looking for a way out from Man City, but it's good to know Liverpool fans would be fine with his return:

Social media is loving Raheem at the moment in the aftermath of the Sun's attack on the 23-year-old. A swell of support came in to back the forward after the revelation of a gun tattoo on his leg, and much has been done to quash the stigma around his name.

Sterling is currently preparing for the World Cup with England. He's expected to be one of the country's most threatening assets in Russia this summer, and as we edge nearer to kick off against Tunisia on Monday, the nation is beginning to dream again.

