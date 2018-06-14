Antoine Griezmann Confirms Where He Will be Playing His Football Next Season in LeBron-Like Reveal

June 14, 2018

One of Spanish football's most gripping sagas in recent times is finally over, with Atletico Madrid and France star forward Antoine Griezmann confirming where he will be plying his trade next season.

The French attacker, who's getting ready to lead his nation as they aim to win gold in Russia, has revealed that he will be remaining with the Rojiblancos this summer, despite Barcelona's explicit interest.

Fans must have grown quite impatient with it all. But if it's of any comfort, the player was quite sick of the saga himself.

"I can not stand it anymore, I need to tell people that I want to stay," he told French TV channel Movistar, who spent time with him in a Reality TV-like setting which did conjure memories of NBA superstar Lebron James' 'The Decision' in which he revealed he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat.

Well, the star in question won't be taking his talents elsewhere, having helped Atleti win the Europa League last season. And he will be sticking around to help them mount a challenge in the Champions League as well.

"My fans, my team, my home!!!" the French hitman posted - along with a very cool video - on his official Twitter account following his revelation.

Fans are likely to view this as a victory for football and you can imagine that some new people will be rooting for Atleti in Europe next season. After all, it's not everyday a high-profile star playing in Spain turns down the mighty Barcelona.

