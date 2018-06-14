Arsenal Consider Pushing Lucas Torreira Medical Through Over the Next Few Days to Avoid Inflated Fee

Arsenal are reportedly considering sending the club's medical staff out to Russia over the next few days in order to push through a medical for the highly anticipated arrival of Uruguay and Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira.

Unai Emery's transfer work at the Emirates has started off with a bang. Already securing Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer from Juventus, the Gunners are now waiting on the arrivals of Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Bernd Leno and Torreira.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

As it stands, the €30m deal agreed for Torreira is already €5m over the player's release clause at the club. The reason behind the Gunners paying the extra amount is because the two sides have agreed that Arsenal can pay the fee over the space of three years rather than just one lump sum.

However, a good performance from the 22-year-old could well push that figure higher, and Arsenal do not want that to happen - Emery having only been given a £50m budget this summer.

As a result, Sport Italia (via Football Italia) claim that Arsenal are contemplating sending their own staff out to Russia in order to get a medical done in the next few days.

In doing this, Torreira could potentially have his medical complete before he's even kicked a ball for Uruguay in this summer's World Cup. That is unlikely, though, considering that their first game against Egypt kicks off at 1pm (BST) on Friday afternoon - literally the second game of the tournament.

If Arsenal do decide to send their staff out, Torreira could well be playing for a new side this time next week. If not, the report does not establish when his medical would take place (presumably after Uruguay leave the World Cup).