Aston Villa Legend Stan Collymore Advises Club Talisman Jack Grealish to Join Spurs Amid Bid Rumours

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

Aston Villa legend Stan Collymore has urged the club's talismanic midfielder to leave for Tottenham Hotspur this summer, following rumours that the Premier League side had made a £15m bid for the player.

Taking to Twitter, Collymore suggested that following the club's failure to achieve promotion back to the English top tier, Grealish should move on to further his career, stating: "Deserves the chance to have a crack at sustained high level which, alas, we can't give him. Let's send him on his way to a cracking club and welcome him back home someday."

Grealish is a product on the Villans' youth academy, and has earned comparisons to Arsenal's Jack Wilshere given his exceptional technical skills and dynamic style of play. The 22-year-old played an integral part in his side's push for promotion last season, which saw the club fall agonisingly short after losing in the Championship Playoff final against Fulham last month.

While Villa fans may be aghast that they could lose the player for a figure as low as £15m, it could well be the case that Spurs are looking to take advantage of the club's financial struggles, which could see them forced to accept a bid well below his worth it in order to keep the club from making further losses next season.

Spurs will be eager to strengthen their side ahead of the 2018/19 season, which will see Mauricio Pochettino's side begin an exciting new era in their brand new stadium. Fans of the north London side will be eager to see their team push for the Premier League title next season, and signing Grealish could be a real boost to their ambitions.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also believed to be in the running for Grealish, and could look to double Spurs' £15m to £30m in order to steal Villa's prized asset from under the noses of their London rivals. The Blues endured a deeply disappointing defence of their Premier League title in 2017/18, and will be looking to add more quality to their squad ahead of the new season.

