Barcelona Target Antoine Griezmann Poised to Finally End Speculation Over Long-Term Future

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

Barcelona target Antoine Griezmann could finally break the silence on his future on Thursday, according to reports in Spain. The Frenchman left everyone waiting on baited breath only a few days ago, but after revealing that his decision has been made, he could now finally tell all.

The Frenchman has spent the last three months debating a contract offer from both present club Atletico Madrid, and long time admirers Barcelona. Should Griezmann accept the offer from Las Blaugrana, the Catalan outfit will trigger his €100m clause in the Spanish capital and Griezmann will make the move to Camp Nou.

Despite claiming that he would inform the world of his decision before the World Cup, no one is any more wiser now - the day that the tournament kicks off - than they were three months ago.

According to Mundo Deportivo, that could be set to change on Thursday. As Russia prepare to take on Saudi Arabia in this year's first competition match, Griezmann could be warming up his vocal chords, with the whole world anticipating his answer.

We all thought that this story would've come to its conclusion two days ago. Tuesday saw Griezmann call a press conference out of the blue - and many believed that he would be revealing what the future holds, with reports in France going as far as claiming he was to announce his decision to stay at Atletico.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

However, all the 27-year-old said was that his mind was made up, and that he is okay with the public speculating what his choice is. But that could soon be to change.

