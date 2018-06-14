Crystal Palace Full-Back Emerges as Shock Juventus Target as Old Lady Prepare for Alex Sandro Exit

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

Serie A giants Juventus are eyeing Crystal Palace and Netherlands full-back Patrick van Aanholt as they search for alternatives to Brazil defender Alex Sandro, who is expected to join Manchester United this summer.

The 27-year-old spent all of last summer being chased by then Premier League champions Chelsea, but he's now being strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford ahead of next season, with Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho said to be tracking him for over a year now.

The player did not seem a happy man in Turin last season, despite being one of Juve's most influential players during the prior campaign. And it is widely expected that he will engineer a move away now that the transfer window has reopened.

With the Italian champions bracing for an exit, they have understandably drawn up a list of potential replacements for the speedy full-back and have apparently identified the Palace man as an ideal replacement.

MB Media/GettyImages

Van Aanholt, also 27, made 28 Premier League appearances for the Eagles last season, scoring five goals and assisting another. According to SunSport, I Bianconeri are making preparations to approach Roy Hodgson's side with a £25m offer for the impressive Dutchman.

The Londoners are unlikely to be keen on letting him go, though, with the player having established himself as a key figure at Selhurst Park. He was also quite pivotal in Palace's push for top flight survival over the course of last season.

Van Aanholt has three years left on his deal and is believed to be very comfortable in London, yet the prospect of playing for a top European club such as Juventus could leave him itching to make a switch.

