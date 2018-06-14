How to Watch the World Cup Without Cable

The FIFA World Cup is almost here.

This year's tournament will be hosted in Russia, with 32 nations battling for the title.

Even if you cut the cord on your cable subscription, you'll still be able to tune into the World Cup. The best way is to try out online streaming services.

FuboTV brings full coverage of the event and comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR storage. You can sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

Aside from FuboTV, Hulu features a $40 per month option that can be used to watch matches live and later. YouTube TV is also $40 per month and comes with unlimited storage on its cloud DVR so you can rewatch as many matches as you want.

Finally, DirecTV's "Live a Little" package offers games for just $35 per month.