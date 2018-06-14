Jurgen Klopp Brands Shock Everton Target 'The Best I Ever Coached' Amid Toffees Links

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

The best player Jurgen Klopp has ever coached could be headed to the Merseyside this summer, but not to sign for Liverpool

According to Sky Sports, German attacker Mario Gotze, who is held in the highest of regards by the Reds boss, has emerged as a shock target for their rivals Everton.

The player has suffered a lengthy dip in form since his switch to Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund in 2013 and was overlooked by Joachim Low ahead of the 2018 World Cup, despite his goal winning the final for the Germans in the 2014 final against Argentina. He could be on the move again this summer, having since returned to BVB following a failed spell at the Allianz.

Klopp, meanwhile, has coached a fair amount of world-beating talent, yet he rates Gotze as the best of them all. 

"Best player I’ve ever coached? Mario Gotze", Klopp told Soccer Laduna (H/T the Mirror). "He was unbelievable."

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Sky report that Arsenal and West Ham are also eyeing a move for the player, who missed most of last season with a metabolic issue, with Dormund keen to recoup as much of the £22m they paid to return him to the Westfalenstadion last year. Valencia and Marseille are also rumoured to hold an interest in signing the erstwhile German golden boy.

The player, though, recently indicated that there is still a mutual desire between himself and his former coach.

"I decided to leave Bayern and Jurgen Klopp was interested in getting me to Liverpool. And I was also interested in working with him again," he said on DAZN documentary 'Being Mario Gotze' in quotes cited by Goal.

"It's still existing. He is a world-class coach and that's why it's always an option. I decided to join Borussia Dortmund, but it was not a decision against Liverpool or Jurgen Klopp. But on the contrary."

