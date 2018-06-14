Man City Reach 'Verbal Agreement' With Jorginho as Transfer Fee Negotiations Continue With Napoli

Premier League champions Manchester City have agreed personal terms with Napoli and Italy midfielder Jorginho, despite the clubs still being locked in negotiations over a fee.

The Italian international's proposed move has stalled in recent weeks, but may be edging closer after Jorginho's agent Jose Santos said, as quoted by The Sun; "The two clubs are talking. Jorginho is in Brazil and waiting to find out what his future will be.

"We have a verbal agreement with Manchester City, we are waiting for Napoli and the English to find an agreement."

Mahrez and Jorginho signings to be done this week?🤔 pic.twitter.com/FjFWxNhhiP — ManCityPhotos (@ManCityPhotos) June 10, 2018

Negotiations have reportedly reached a sticking point as Napoli chairman Aurelio de Laurentiis continues to raise the price tag on the Brazil-born Italy international, while City refuse to go higher than an initial £44m.

It is thought that Napoli have accepted that their stand-out playmaker will be departing for the Premier League this summer, and the Italian giants are simply holding out for more money.

11 - Here is the best XI of the 2017/18 Serie A season based on Opta data. Selection. pic.twitter.com/zXUEkVf6Kl — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 21, 2018

Jorginho was one of Serie A's outstanding performers last campaign, playing an instrumental part it an unlikely Napoli title challenge, eventually losing out to the ever-dominant Juventus.

It was a campaign that has attracted some flattering glances towards a number of Napoli players, none more so than Jorginho, who had been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool before the Premier League champions came calling.

If City get Jorginho done for less than £50m, you'd have to say that's impressive. £50m is the starting point for most negotiations these days. Italian international, proven in Serie A.

His determination to move to #mcfc is key — James Robson (@JamesRobsonMEN) June 13, 2018

He may serve as the heir-apparent to Yaya Toure, whose controversial comments about City manager pep Guardiola have made the headlines in the weeks following his departure from the Manchester side. He is expected to be joined by Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez, who is close to completing a £60m move to the Etihad.