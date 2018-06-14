Man City Reach 'Verbal Agreement' With Jorginho as Transfer Fee Negotiations Continue With Napoli

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

Premier League champions Manchester City have agreed personal terms with Napoli and Italy midfielder Jorginho, despite the clubs still being locked in negotiations over a fee.

The Italian international's proposed move has stalled in recent weeks, but may be edging closer after Jorginho's agent Jose Santos said, as quoted by The Sun; "The two clubs are talking. Jorginho is in Brazil and waiting to find out what his future will be.

"We have a verbal agreement with Manchester City, we are waiting for Napoli and the English to find an agreement."

Negotiations have reportedly reached a sticking point as Napoli chairman Aurelio de Laurentiis continues to raise the price tag on the Brazil-born Italy international, while City refuse to go higher than an initial £44m.

It is thought that Napoli have accepted that their stand-out playmaker will be departing for the Premier League this summer, and the Italian giants are simply holding out for more money.

Jorginho was one of Serie A's outstanding performers last campaign, playing an instrumental part it an unlikely Napoli title challenge, eventually losing out to the ever-dominant Juventus.

It was a campaign that has attracted some flattering glances towards a number of Napoli players, none more so than Jorginho, who had been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool before the Premier League champions came calling.

He may serve as the heir-apparent to Yaya Toure, whose controversial comments about City manager pep Guardiola have made the headlines in the weeks following his departure from the Manchester side. He is expected to be joined by Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez, who is close to completing a £60m move to the Etihad.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)