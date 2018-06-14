Milan Midfielder Set to turn Down Advances From Tottenham in Order to Sign 5 Year Deal at San Siro

Reports in Italy are claiming that Tottenham Hotspur have failed in an attempt to land Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. The Ivorian could be seen as the ideal successor to Mousa Dembele in north London, but he's instead pledged his future to the San Siro outfit.

Kessie has spent the last year on loan with Milan, in a deal that handed the Italian side an option to buy the 21-year-old this summer. After holding down an important place in Gennaro Gattuso's side last term, the club are set to honour that agreement and offer him a deal.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

However, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Spurs had a plan to throw a spanner in the works and had contacted the midfield powerhouse over a potential move to the Premier League. Having reportedly accepted a £30m offer from China for Dembele, Kessie would slot straight in as the Belgian's replacement, but it looks unlikely now.

The report goes on to detail that Kessie has turned down Spurs in order to stay with Milan. He will sign a five year deal that sees the youngster earn £47,500 per week - a huge rise in his current wage.

After making 53 appearances for the club last season, it's clear to see that he's an important figure in the squad already, and Gattuso will be desperate to keep hold of him as he looks to build a team capable of eventually toppling Juventus' reign over Italy.

Kessie will be enjoying his holiday right now. Ivory Coast failed to qualify for this year's World Cup in Russia, so the African will be taking a well earned rest during the closed season - safe in the knowledge that he's a valued member of his club.