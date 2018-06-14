Milan Midfielder Set to turn Down Advances From Tottenham in Order to Sign 5 Year Deal at San Siro

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

Reports in Italy are claiming that Tottenham Hotspur have failed in an attempt to land Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. The Ivorian could be seen as the ideal successor to Mousa Dembele in north London, but he's instead pledged his future to the San Siro outfit.

Kessie has spent the last year on loan with Milan, in a deal that handed the Italian side an option to buy the 21-year-old this summer. After holding down an important place in Gennaro Gattuso's side last term, the club are set to honour that agreement and offer him a deal.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

However, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Spurs had a plan to throw a spanner in the works and had contacted the midfield powerhouse over a potential move to the Premier League. Having reportedly accepted a £30m offer from China for Dembele, Kessie would slot straight in as the Belgian's replacement, but it looks unlikely now.

The report goes on to detail that Kessie has turned down Spurs in order to stay with Milan. He will sign a five year deal that sees the youngster earn £47,500 per week - a huge rise in his current wage.

After making 53 appearances for the club last season, it's clear to see that he's an important figure in the squad already, and Gattuso will be desperate to keep hold of him as he looks to build a team capable of eventually toppling Juventus' reign over Italy.

Kessie will be enjoying his holiday right now. Ivory Coast failed to qualify for this year's World Cup in Russia, so the African will be taking a well earned rest during the closed season - safe in the knowledge that he's a valued member of his club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)