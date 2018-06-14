Newcastle Fans Left Fuming Over Reports That Early Signings Have Been Snubbed by Managing Director

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

Magpies fans will be disappointed that Newcastle have made no signings this summer, despite fears that Newcastle may struggle to compete at the highest level next season.

Pre-season begins in just 18 days, yet the Newcastle hierarchy has failed to satisfy the desire of his supporters by shifting the deadwood from the clubs and signing some new players.

According to the Chronicle, Benitez has made a shortlist of several players, but managing director Lee Charnley has struggled to match that ambition with absolutely no visible effort to improve the team.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Benitez said: "“We have to make sure that we do the right things and are on the same page. The fans have ambitions and we have ambitions, and we have to know if everybody has the same feelings too. 


"The potential is there. It is easy to see what we have, now we need to do something more and be a little bit better.”

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Newcastle fans have been dissatisfied with owner Mike Ashley after a turbulent time at the club which has seen them struggle in the Premier League, and matters have been made worse by his refusal to accept terms to sell the club in January.

Supporters of the club have been on twitter to vent their frustration with the lack of transfer movement.

Newcastle fans will be left nervous about the position of their manager too as, according to the Chronicle, no new contract extension has been agreed for the Spaniard as the two men - Benitez and Ashley - have reached an impasse in negotiations. Ashley wants Benitez to sign to ensure he's at the club for the long term before committing transfer funds, but Benitez wants to be guaranteed his transfer kitty before putting pen to paper on any deal.

