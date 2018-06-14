Sergio Ramos Looks to Reassure Spain Supporters on Twitter After Shock Julen Lopetegui Sacking

The Spanish national side, along with their chances of glory at this summer's World Cup, were thrown into turmoil on Wednesday when manager Julen Lopetegui was sacked, just two days before La Furia's first match of the tournament.

The decision to sack Lopetegui, who was unbeaten as Spain manager, came after it was announced on Tuesday that the 51-year-old would become the new manager of Real Madrid after the World Cup - an agreement that was reached without the permission of the Spanish FA.

With Spanish football in disarray and the national side seemingly throwing out their entire gameplan right before the start of the competition, fans needed some words of encouragement to keep spirits high.

Step forward Sergio Ramos, captain of Spain and Real Madrid, who spoke out on Twitter after the announcement of Lopetegui's departure.

Somos la Selección, representamos un escudo, unos colores, una aficion, un país. La responsabilidad y el compromiso son con vosotros y por vosotros. Ayer, hoy y mañana, juntos: #VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/rzy5D5lF8F — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) June 13, 2018

The tweet translates roughly to: "We are the selection, we represent a shield, some colors, a hobby, a country. Responsibility and commitment are with you and for you. Yesterday, today and tomorrow, together: #VamosEspaña."

Ramos' words suggest that Spain remain a united front in spite of this major upheaval and are determined to go the full distance in Russia no matter who is in charge of the side. With serial winners such as Ramos, Andres Iniesta and Gerard Pique in the Spanish squad, no setback will be enough to stop the side form giving its all in pursuit of World Cup glory.

Lopetegui has been replaced as manager by Spain's director of football, Real Madrid legend Fernando Hierro. Though the country's chances of winning the World Cup have taken a severe tumble, Spain still boasts an impressive array of talent and belief will remain high that they can take the World Cup trophy home this summer.