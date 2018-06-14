'Sign Him!' Liverpool Fans Rave Over Russian Stars Performance & Typically Urge Reds to Sign Him

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

The 2018 World Cup kicked off rather amazingly, and that's just putting it mildly. 

Host nation Russia set the tone for the month-long tournament with an impressive 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Thursday. And we're all hoping that things follow in like fashion throughout.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Goals from Yury Gazinsky, Denis Cherishev (2), Artem Dzyuba and Aleksandr Golovin did the job for the Russian side. But the latter's performance stuck out like a sore thumb as he assisted two goals as well as score one himself.


Golovin is being eyed by several clubs this summer, most notably Arsenal, but if Liverpool fans have their way, the player will be headed to the Merseyside before the start of next season.


Here are some of their reactions after watching the 22-year-old midfielder put in a class performance on opening day: 

If Golovin - currently employed by CSKA Moscow - continues playing at such a high standard over the duration of Russia's stay in tournament, he will have done very little to ensure that he's kept by the Russian outfit this summer.

