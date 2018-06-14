Spurs Reveal Date and Massive Opponent for First Premier League Game at New White Hart Lane

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur will need to wait until mid September to play their first match in their brand new stadium, when they take on Champions League finalists Liverpool in a mouthwatering Premier League encounter.

Posting the news on their official website, the north London side announced the exciting news, stating: "Following the release of the fixtures for Season 2018/19 we are delighted to announce that we shall play our first home game at our new stadium on the weekend of 15/16 September 2018 against Liverpool.

Chairman Daniel Levy added: "I am absolutely delighted to announce the date of our first match in our new home. Our fans have been hugely supportive and this has been much appreciated during a challenging but momentous time. We had always intended to request a few games away at the start of the season. 

Spurs will kick off their season with a trip to Newcastle United, before playing their following fixture against Premier League new boys Fulham at Wembley Stadium. Trips to Manchester United and Watford will follow, before the grand unveiling of the new stadium and the crunch clash against Liverpool takes place.

Team manager Mauricio Pochettino, who recently signed a contract extension with the club, said: "We are so excited to have the date of the first Premier League match at our new stadium. We discussed the timings and the ability to play away games and I think it is a good solution to have an earlier home game (at Wembley). 


"Wembley was great for us last season and we are even more used to that than we are the new stadium. We are excited about the season ahead and making the new stadium our new home. I have stood inside the bowl and I know the atmosphere will be unbelievable – it will be well worth the wait.” 

Meanwhile, Spurs are also looking to be busy in the transfer market, and have are believed to have submitted a £15m bid for Aston Villa prodigy Jack Grealish. While eyebrows may be raised at the relatively paltry figure, the Villains are thought to be in dire financial straits, and could well be forced to accept an undesirably low offer for the tenacious 21-year-old.

