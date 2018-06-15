France Star Kylian Mbappe Admits He 'Dreams' of Being Managed by Arsene Wenger

France and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé has revealed who his ideal manager would be - and many Premier League fans may be surprised by his choice.



Speaking to French TV station Canal 8 - and quoted by the Sun - the 19-year-old said: "I dream of being managed by Arsène Wenger. He is French, he's had a great career and now he is free because he has left Arsenal."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Wenger retired as Gunners manager at the end of last season and has since been replaced by Unai Emery, formerly Mbappé's manager at PSG. Some may be puzzled by the young France star's praise for his compatriot's record at the Emirates, seeing as Arsenal finished last season in a disappointing sixth place and haven't been serious title contenders for several years.

Nevertheless, Wenger remains one of the most successful managers in Premier League history, with three league titles to his name - including league and FA Cup doubles in 1998 and 2002 and an unbeaten league season in 2004 in his 22-year reign at Arsenal.

Mbappé is one of the brightest young stars in a highly talented France side, who are among the favourites at this year's FIFA World Cup. He is also expected to make his loan move to PSG permanent, with the Ligue 1 champions expected to pay AS Monaco £166m to secure his services.

The France forward is also tipped by Sweden legend Zlatan Ibrahimović to excel at the World Cup in Russia. Speaking to FIFA - and quoted by the Sun - the 36-year-old said: "Mbappé [is] an up-and-coming star who still has more to give to get to the top, but he will for sure arrive there."





The Swede also singled out Mbappé's France teammate Paul Pogba as one to watch, describing the Manchester United midfielder as 'fast and skilful'.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Mbappé has netted four goals in 15 senior caps for France, who will take on Australia in their opening World Cup clash on Saturday.