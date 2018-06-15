Herve Renard Says He's Still Hopeful After Disheartening Loss to Iran in World Cup Opener

Morocco manager Herve Renard spent most of his side's Group B opener against Iran in the 2018 World Cup being compared to Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister from Game of Thrones).





But it would all end in disappointment for the Frenchman as his Atlas Lions would concede a very late own goal to hand the Iranians the match.

Herve Renard look more like Jamie Lannister than Jamie Lannister look like Jamie Lannister #MARIRN pic.twitter.com/8J0ph2CTth — Meet Michael (@bald_chest) June 15, 2018

The two nations appeared to be destined for a draw even after being awarded six minutes of extra time. Yet, as fate would have it, Aziz Bouhaddouz headed the ball into the back of his own net in attempts to defend a corner in the 94th minute, and there would be no coming back for the African side, who are now in very real danger of finishing at the bottom of their group.

"I am very disappointed, with how the game played out I'd have been disappointed with a draw," Renard said to reporters following the disheartening loss (H/T STV News). "So you can imagine what the defeat means when we had quite a lot of opportunities.

"It's the worst thing that could have happened in added time.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

"But in a competition when there are three matches, as long as there are two matches there is always hope whatever the opponent."

“It’s not easy for me,” a visibly Bouhaddouz added. “This moment is… I can’t say too much. Immediately after the game, I can’t say too much, but this is football and we hope the next game we can win.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"We know we were the better team, but in the end we must win and we didn’t do that. Our next game is against Portugal. We hope we can win.”