Herve Renard Says He's Still Hopeful After Disheartening Loss to Iran in World Cup Opener

By 90Min
June 15, 2018

Morocco manager Herve Renard spent most of his side's Group B opener against Iran in the 2018 World Cup being compared to Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister from Game of Thrones).


But it would all end in disappointment for the Frenchman as his Atlas Lions would concede a very late own goal to hand the Iranians the match.

The two nations appeared to be destined for a draw even after being awarded six minutes of extra time. Yet, as fate would have it, Aziz Bouhaddouz headed the ball into the back of his own net in attempts to defend a corner in the 94th minute, and there would be no coming back for the African side, who are now in very real danger of finishing at the bottom of their group.

"I am very disappointed, with how the game played out I'd have been disappointed with a draw," Renard said to reporters following the disheartening loss (H/T STV News). "So you can imagine what the defeat means when we had quite a lot of opportunities.

"It's the worst thing that could have happened in added time.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

"But in a competition when there are three matches, as long as there are two matches there is always hope whatever the opponent."

“It’s not easy for me,” a visibly Bouhaddouz added. “This moment is… I can’t say too much. Immediately after the game, I can’t say too much, but this is football and we hope the next game we can win.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"We know we were the better team, but in the end we must win and we didn’t do that. Our next game is against Portugal. We hope we can win.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)