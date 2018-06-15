Lazio Closing on Signing of Liverpool Midfielder Marko Grujic Despite Intense Period of Negotiation

Liverpool and Lazio are reportedly involved in intense transfer negotiations over the future of 22-year-old midfielder Marko Grujic, with a deal hoping to be completed before Serbia's opening World Cup fixture on Sunday.

Grujic, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Cardiff City, is believed to be surplus to requirements at Liverpool, with the arrivals of Fabinho and Naby Keita this summer rendering his chances at first-team football limited.

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp welcomed Grujic to Anfield from Red Star Belgrade in 2016, but the Serbian international has not developed as the German manager would have hoped, and after just 8 appearances for the Reds, Klopp is looking to move the Serbian international on.

Calciomercato are reporting that Lazio are interested in signing the midfielder, who could replace his countryman Sergej Milinković-Savić in Italy, a player who has been heavily linked moves elsewhere.

Lazio are hoping that their positive relationship with Liverpool, that has seen the Italian side sign Luis Alberto and Lucas Leiva from the Merseyside club in the past, will mean negotiations progress smoothly and a deal can be completed soon.

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/GettyImages

The Reds will be looking to build on last season's successes next season, with more arrivals expected at Anfield this summer, but in order for Klopp to strengthen he must make room in his squad. Should Marko Grujic depart, he will join teammates Emre Can and Jon Flanagan in leaving the club.