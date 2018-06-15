Leicester City Reportedly Preparing Sensational Bid for Unsettled Borussia Dortmund Star

Leicester City are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund and Germany playmaker Mario Götze, who is believed to be keen to move to the Premier League this summer in a bid to revive his flagging career.

According to the Daily Mirror, Leicester are just one of several Premier League sides who have been linked with the German, who is best known for scoring the winner against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final in 2014.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

Among others, Arsenal and Everton are both believed to be interested in the German, who has struggled with illness and poor form in recent years and will not be representing Die Mannschaft at this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Götze returned to Borussia Dortmund in 2016 after a disappointing (though relatively prolific) spell at Bayern Munich, and has never quite fulfilled his early promise. Nevertheless, he would likely be an excellent addition to any Premier League squad - not least the Foxes, particularly if they fail to hold on to Riyad Mahrez, currently their most creative player.

The German wouldn't be beyond Leicester's price range, as he could be available for as little as £18m this summer. However, he may prefer to join a club more likely than the Foxes to challenge for a UEFA Champions League place - which would definitely favour Arsenal in the race to sign Götze.

Wherever he goes, he will hope to improve on last season's modest tally of two goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances. The 26-year-old's overall record is far more impressive - he has netted 71 goals in 278 club appearances, as well as 17 goals in 63 international matches.

Warren Little/GettyImages

However, Götze may also be deterred from joining Leicester by reports linking current manager Claude Puel with a shock move to Turkish side Fenerbahçe - which emerged just one day after the Leicester boss had insisted how much he was looking forward to managing Leicester next season.