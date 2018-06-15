Liverpool Looking to Pip Man City to the Signing of Young Brazilian Sensation

By 90Min
June 15, 2018

Liverpool are reportedly interested in getting Flamengo attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta on their books ahead of next season.

The Brazilian is under contract with his current club until 2020, but it is believed that the side will entertain any offers that meet their valuation of the player.

News of the Reds' interest has been reported by broadcaster Andersinho Marques and various media houses have picked up on it. 

The 20-year-old, meanwhile, was called up to Brazil's provisional squad for the World Cup by manger Tite, but he was not included in their final 23-man contingent for the tournament, which kicked off in Russia on Thursday.

Alexandre Loureiro/GettyImages

He will be forced to enjoy Brazil's campaign from afar, yet it might turn out to be quite the summer for the starlet as he could make the switch to a Premier League side at some point. Manchester City were recently linked to the youngster; and given Gabriel Jesus's impressive first campaign, it wouldn't surprise if Pep Guardiola looked to the South American continent for talent yet again.

Jurgen Klopp, though, could be planning to hijack any move made by English champions, who will be keen on strengthening their squad as they gear up to defend their title next season.

The Cityzens are understood to be willing to meet the clause in the player's Flamengo contract, rumoured to be around £40m, but it's still unclear as to whether or not the Merseyside Reds would be willing to match said clause as well.

Bruna Prado/GettyImages

Paqueta can't exactly be considered prolific just yet, given that he's only scored four goals and registered two assists in 27 senior appearances for the Brazilian outfit. Yet he could prove a great inclusion if he completes the switch as rumours suggest.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)