Liverpool Looking to Pip Man City to the Signing of Young Brazilian Sensation

Liverpool are reportedly interested in getting Flamengo attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta on their books ahead of next season.

The Brazilian is under contract with his current club until 2020, but it is believed that the side will entertain any offers that meet their valuation of the player.

News of the Reds' interest has been reported by broadcaster Andersinho Marques and various media houses have picked up on it.

The 20-year-old, meanwhile, was called up to Brazil's provisional squad for the World Cup by manger Tite, but he was not included in their final 23-man contingent for the tournament, which kicked off in Russia on Thursday.

He will be forced to enjoy Brazil's campaign from afar, yet it might turn out to be quite the summer for the starlet as he could make the switch to a Premier League side at some point. Manchester City were recently linked to the youngster; and given Gabriel Jesus's impressive first campaign, it wouldn't surprise if Pep Guardiola looked to the South American continent for talent yet again.

Jurgen Klopp, though, could be planning to hijack any move made by English champions, who will be keen on strengthening their squad as they gear up to defend their title next season.

The Cityzens are understood to be willing to meet the clause in the player's Flamengo contract, rumoured to be around £40m, but it's still unclear as to whether or not the Merseyside Reds would be willing to match said clause as well.

Paqueta can't exactly be considered prolific just yet, given that he's only scored four goals and registered two assists in 27 senior appearances for the Brazilian outfit. Yet he could prove a great inclusion if he completes the switch as rumours suggest.