Report Provides Shock Update on Leicester City Manager Claude Puel's Long-Term Future

Claude Puel's future as manager of Leicester City is once again in doubt, as the Frenchman has reportedly emerged as a candidate to become the next manager of Turkish side Fenerbahçe.

According to the sports channel Turkcell Bipspor - via the Turkish Football website - Puel has spoken to Damien Comolli, the Yellow Canaries' sporting director, who has also worked with Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool.

Current Fenerbahçe boss Aykut Kokaman will most likely leave the club on Friday, leaving a vacancy which Comolli will be anxious to fill as quickly as possible. The appointment of a new manager is expected to be just one of many significant changes at the club after the election of new club president Ali Koc.

This news will likely come as a major shock to Foxes fans, as Puel stressed how much he was looking forward to the forthcoming Premier League season after the fixtures were announced on Thursday.

Quoted by Leicestershire Live, Puel said of his side's opening fixture of the 2018/19 season: "Travelling to Manchester United on the opening weekend certainly presents us with a challenge, but all games in the Premier League are tough and this gives us a chance to show what we are capable of against a team with great quality."

If Puel does move to Turkey, it would be a bittersweet turn of events for the Frenchman. After reportedly battling to save his job towards the end of last season after a string of indifferent results, he may now actually leave of his own volition.

For all the bitter criticism Puel faced last season, his overall record at Leicester was more than respectable, as he guided them to ninth place in the Premier League table. However, mere respectability wouldn't be enough for the Yellow Canaries, who finished second in the Turkish league last season - just three points behind champions Galatasaray.

