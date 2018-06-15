Santos Announce a Deal Has Been Agreed With Real Madrid Over the Departure of Rodrygo

Santos have officially announced that 17-year-old attacker Rodrygo is set to move to Real Madrid. The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move over the last couple of weeks, and following reports that a deal had been agreed, the South American outfit have now confirmed the news.

Rodrygo looks set to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Vinicius Junior in moving to the Bernabeu, and while Santos have failed to announce any specific fee for their player, they have confirmed that the youngster's departure earns them more money in one transaction that they've ever received before.

Ricardo Nogueira/GettyImages

Available to see on the club's official website, Rodrygo will stay with Santos for another season before he takes the leap to La Liga upon turning 18. The club claim that this will hopefully be a period of huge growth for the striker, and that the next campaign will see both club and player benefit from the extra time together.

On the back of earning an outrageous amount of money for their teenager, Santos have thanked both Los Blancos and Rodrygo's family over the way in which the move has gone.

"Santos FC is grateful for the attitude and professionalism of Real Madrid CF in every process," the statement reads, "as well as the family and representatives of the athlete who have sought a transparent and very good negotiation for all parties.

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

Rodrygo, at 17 years and two months, is his club's highest goal scorer this season, and his performances have earned himself a call up to Brazil's under 20 team.