Spain’s 2018 World Cup Roster, Match Schedule, Results

Spain's 2018 World Cup roster features veterans from the last World Cup.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 14, 2018

With two days to go before Spain's opening match the 2018 World Cup, the team fired its head coach Julen Lopetegui because he accpeted a job with Real Madrid.

The Spanish federation was informed only five minutes before the news went public. 

Spain plays Portugal on Friday. Fernando Hierro will replace Lopetegui.

The Real Madrid job opened after Zinedien Zidane quit after winning a Champions League title. 

Roster

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, David De Gea, Pepe Reina 

Defenders: Jordi Alba, Cesar Azpilicueta, Dani Carvajal, Nacho Monreal, Nacho, Alvaro Odriozola, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, 

Midfielders: Marco Asensio, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta, Isco, Koke, David Silva, Thiago, Lucas Vazquez, Saul Niguez, 

Forwards: Iago Aspas, Rodrigo, Diego Costa

Schedule

Friday, June 15: Spain vs. Portugal at 2 p.m. ET
Wednesday, June 20: Spain vs. Iran at 2 p.m. ET 
Monday, June 25: Spain vs. Morocco at 2 p.m. ET

2014 World Cup Result

Spain failed to make it out of the group stage. It marked the earliest exit by a defending champion since Italy's loss in the 1950 tournament.

