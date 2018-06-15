Tottenham Fans Gawp Over 'Ridiculously Good' Soon-to-Be Arsenal Midfielder Lucas Torreira

By 90Min
June 15, 2018

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to show their envy at the man that fierce rivals Arsenal are expected to sign over the next few days. Fans of both sides love to take to social media to rip each other apart over their respective teams' dealings, but not this time around.

Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira is expected to be announced by the Gunners in the near future. A transfer worth around £30m according to reports, and while Spurs are currently being linked with Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, their fans are all too happy to criticise their own club's transfer policy.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

While Tottenham can boast Champions League football and a brand new stadium, Arsenal are once again competing in the Europa League next season after failing to earn a top four place in this term's Premier League.

But that doesn't seem to have stopped them, and Torreira is expected to be joined by Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, along with recent reports of the Emirates being the preferred destination of Gelson Martins. 

The fans aren't happy...

Tottenham's summer isn't going so well. Other than reported interest in Anthony Martial and the formal bid for Jack Grealish, there has been little news by the way of incomings for Mauricio Pochettino.

Instead, the likes of Toby Alderweireld and Mousa Dembele are expected to leave this summer, and Barcelona are also believed to be interested in Christian Eriksen now that Antoine Griezmann has turned down the advances of Las Blaugrana.

It's threatening to be another long few months for Spurs - much like last summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)