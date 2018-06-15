Tottenham Fans Gawp Over 'Ridiculously Good' Soon-to-Be Arsenal Midfielder Lucas Torreira

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to show their envy at the man that fierce rivals Arsenal are expected to sign over the next few days. Fans of both sides love to take to social media to rip each other apart over their respective teams' dealings, but not this time around.

Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira is expected to be announced by the Gunners in the near future. A transfer worth around £30m according to reports, and while Spurs are currently being linked with Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, their fans are all too happy to criticise their own club's transfer policy.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

While Tottenham can boast Champions League football and a brand new stadium, Arsenal are once again competing in the Europa League next season after failing to earn a top four place in this term's Premier League.

But that doesn't seem to have stopped them, and Torreira is expected to be joined by Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, along with recent reports of the Emirates being the preferred destination of Gelson Martins.

The fans aren't happy...

I dont mind Spurs' signing Grealish, but Arsenal signing Torreira is ridiculously good https://t.co/0pRhJMe6S4 — Alex (@highpressmess) June 13, 2018

I hate to say it but Torreira would be a very good signing for Arsenal, and for only 30M. That’s a bargain for what you’re getting. He will probably have a good WC with Uruguay too — OnomahIsABaller (@SpursD22) June 13, 2018

I'd trade signing Bale for Arsenal not signing Torreira. That is how much it breaks my heart. #COYS #Torreiradontbeafoolandgoanywherebutarsenal — Tom Spur (@tom_spur) June 12, 2018

Torreira is a starter for arsenal whereas Grealish is not. Typical — Lewis🍋🇬🇧 (@LB_thfc) June 13, 2018

So Arsenal had 50m to spend, yet have got in Sokratis, Leno and Torreira. Kinda scared. They’re all class signings — Lewis🍋🇬🇧 (@LB_thfc) June 13, 2018

Why are we not getting Torreira? — Adnan (@Berndtastic) June 12, 2018

Tottenham's summer isn't going so well. Other than reported interest in Anthony Martial and the formal bid for Jack Grealish, there has been little news by the way of incomings for Mauricio Pochettino.

Instead, the likes of Toby Alderweireld and Mousa Dembele are expected to leave this summer, and Barcelona are also believed to be interested in Christian Eriksen now that Antoine Griezmann has turned down the advances of Las Blaugrana.

It's threatening to be another long few months for Spurs - much like last summer.