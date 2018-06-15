Tottenham Fans Split Over Forgotten Striker's Future as Club Offers Birthday Wishes

Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen has been at the centre of attention on social media after the north London club wished the Dutchman a happy birthday on Friday, prompting a mixed reaction from supporters.

Janssen joined Spurs in 2016 after a blistering campaign in Holland with first division side AZ Alkmaar, signing a four-year contract at White Hart Lane following a £20m transfer.

But the now 24-year-old failed to impress during his first year at the club and was shipped out on loan to Turkish giants Fenerbahce last summer.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Janssen has been competing with former Spurs striker Roberto Soldado, as well as Brazilian target man Fernandão, for a place in the starting lineup in Istanbul. But the Netherlands international has still been able to impress as he notched five goals across all competitions.

The former Feyenoord youth player is now set to return to Tottenham ahead of pre-season, and some fans were left shellshocked that Janssen was still on their books after the club sent him a birthday message on social media.

Hate to admit this but I literally forgot he was still part of our squad! 😲 Maybe he could surprise us all and come back for pre season and show us all his true potential... — Lee James (@LeeJames456) June 15, 2018

Worst st ever — ALBIE (@albieholden44) June 15, 2018

Forgot he was still a Spurs player. What a flop! — Moussa Sissoko (@SissokoParody) June 15, 2018

But some Tottenham fans were surprisingly eager to see Janssen link up with the squad once again, largely because of the underwhelming start Fernando Llorente has had to life in north London.

Looool get him back in over Llorente — Harry🖕🏼 (@harrypell_) June 15, 2018

We shd hv kept him in place of llorente last season...nd he wd hv been fntastic now with EPL experience.. was unlucky in frst season...come back janssen..once a spurs always a spurs..#COYS — jogender dhankhar (@jogidhankhar) June 15, 2018

HE SCORES WHEN HE WANTS!



COME BACK VINNY — Séan (@EriksenStyle) June 15, 2018

Janssen has been linked with another move away from Tottenham this summer, although it is still unknown if the Dutch striker would leave on loan or permanently.

Regardless of a potential move later this summer, the majority of Tottenham supporters will be eager to see how the 24-year-old gets on under Mauricio Pochettino the second time around as Spurs look to improve ahead of the new campaign.