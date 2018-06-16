Arsenal Face Late Competition for Goalkeeping Target as Serie A Giants Look to Hijack £22m Deal

By 90Min
June 16, 2018

Arsenal are set to face late competition over the signing of Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno as Serie A giants Roma look to hijack the deal. 

The Gunners remain confident that they are in the drivers seat in finalising a £22m deal for the German stopper, but Roma's fear of losing their own star keeper in Alisson has seen them turn to Leno as a possible replacement. 

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

According to Premier Sport, via the Mirror, Roma are expecting to see Alisson walk through through the exit door and join either Liverpool or Real Madrid - leaving the Italians desperate to sign a suitable replacement. 

Alisson was a shining light in the Serie A last season and his departure would leave a gaping hole at the Stadio Olimpico as Lukasz Skorupski remains the sole backup option at the club. 


Thus, a late move for 26-year-old Leno has been mooted as the Italians look to tempt him with Champions League football next season - an offer the Gunners cannot match. 

Leno is reportedly already in negotiations with Arsenal as Unai Emery eyes stiff competition for 36-year-old Petr Cech, with David Ospina likely to be placed on the chopping block after four seasons at the Emirates. 


In other news, Arsenal looked to have completed a deal to sign highly rated Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira after agreeing a fee with Sampdoria, where the 22-year-old will join Stephan Lichtensteiner as Emery's newest additions to the Emirates.

A deal for Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos is also expected to be announced next month, whilst Granit Xhaka has signed a long term deal with the club. 

