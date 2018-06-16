Brazil Winger Closing on Inter Loan With Obligation to Buy - Hinging on UCL Qualification

Bordeaux talisman Malcom is edging closer to a move away from Ligue 1 this summer as Italian giants Inter prepare a unique loan offer for the Brazilian winger, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has been attracting interest from across Europe this season for his standout performances in France, with the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham said to be keeping tabs on the former Corinthians forward.

JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/GettyImages

But it now appears that Inter will win the race for his signature. Bordeaux had been firm with their stance over Malcom's future, but Les Girondins are now believed to be more open to allowing the Brazil Under-23 international to leave the club.

A report from Gianluca Di Marzio outlines how Bordeaux could be willing to let Malcom leave on loan this summer, with a view to making the deal permanent next year.

But a permanent €40m switch could be set in stone if Inter qualify for the Champions League next season, while the Nerazzurri will only have an option - as opposed to an obligation - to sign Malcom on a full time basis if they miss out on European football.

Malcom only moved to Europe in January 2016 after a €5m fee was agreed between Bordeaux and Corinthians. The 21-year-old has gone on to make 96 appearances for the club, scoring 23 goals and claiming 16 assists.

Last season Malcom enjoyed the most fruitful campaign of his career so far, scoring 12 goals in Ligue 1. And he will be hoping to take his game to another level once again next season, especially if a move to Inter gets over the line.