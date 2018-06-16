Brazil Winger Closing on Inter Loan With Obligation to Buy - Hinging on UCL Qualification

By 90Min
June 16, 2018

Bordeaux talisman Malcom is edging closer to a move away from Ligue 1 this summer as Italian giants Inter prepare a unique loan offer for the Brazilian winger, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has been attracting interest from across Europe this season for his standout performances in France, with the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham said to be keeping tabs on the former Corinthians forward.

JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/GettyImages

But it now appears that Inter will win the race for his signature. Bordeaux had been firm with their stance over Malcom's future, but Les Girondins are now believed to be more open to allowing the Brazil Under-23 international to leave the club.

A report from Gianluca Di Marzio outlines how Bordeaux could be willing to let Malcom leave on loan this summer, with a view to making the deal permanent next year.

But a permanent €40m switch could be set in stone if Inter qualify for the Champions League next season, while the Nerazzurri will only have an option - as opposed to an obligation - to sign Malcom on a full time basis if they miss out on European football.

Malcom only moved to Europe in January 2016 after a €5m fee was agreed between Bordeaux and Corinthians. The 21-year-old has gone on to make 96 appearances for the club, scoring 23 goals and claiming 16 assists.

Last season Malcom enjoyed the most fruitful campaign of his career so far, scoring 12 goals in Ligue 1. And he will be hoping to take his game to another level once again next season, especially if a move to Inter gets over the line.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)