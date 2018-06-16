Chelsea Set to Fill Vacant Director of Football Position With Italian Club Legend

By 90Min
June 16, 2018

Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri could be appointed as Antonio Conte's successor at Chelsea as early as Monday, according to various reports.

There has been endless speculation surrounding who will be appointed as the new manager at Stamford Bridge this summer, with former Paris Saint-Germain manager Laurent Blanc being mentioned once a deal for Sarri was thrown into question.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Talks between Chelsea and Napoli's president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, reportedly stalled due to a disagreement over compensation as Chelsea refused to meet Sarri's release clause.


But Italian newspaper Il Mattino (via Football Italia) have added to reports yesterday surrounding Chelsea's next appointment by confirming that Sarri could actually be brought in at Stamford Bridge at the start of next week.

The Blues must first appoint club legend Gianfranco Zola as their new director of football, with a view that the 51-year-old will act as a link between Sarri and the Chelsea hierarchy.


Sarri will also hand decisions over transfers to Zola this summer, with the Napoli boss eager to focus on his role as a head coach.

Italian side Napoli have already taken steps as they prepare for Sarri's departure, confirming that former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti will take over at the Stadio San Paolo ahead of the new season.

The club's president De Laurentiis has also confirmed that the club have been looking to dip their toes in the transfer market this summer, with Napoli looking to spend over €100m to sign Alisson Becker and Federico Chiesa.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)