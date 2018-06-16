England Youngster Keen to Take Penalty Responsibility in World Cup Despite Historic Woes

England manager Gareth Southgate, who infamously missed a penalty at Euro 96 against Germany, is determined to help his young stars overcome any penalty anxiety claims Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The 22-year old was a surprise inclusion into the England set-up, but has performed exceptionally well when called upon, and despite most likely settling for a place on the bench, the Chelsea man would 'love' to take a penalty kick.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

When asked if he would take the long walk from the half-way line, he told the media (via The Mirror): "Yes, why not? They are those moments which take courage and heart. But I would love to take a penalty.

"They are a big part of tournament football. They are definitely a big part of training, they are making sure we are ready, we have been taking them every day."

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Loftus-Cheek was invited to train with the Chelsea first team, and legends like Didier Drogba, at just 14, and it was coach Ray Wilkins who took him to meet Drogba and the Chelsea team.

Now, the English youngster insists England will dedicate their performances to the late Wilkins, who won 84 caps for his nation, including 10 as captain.

Loftus-Cheek added: "In all these games we are doing it for Ray. He has been an icon for Chelsea and the game of football. I think a lot of players will miss him."

Loftus-Cheek, born in Lewisham, learned his skills in Swanley, Kent, when the council asked local kids if they wanted a football pitch or basketball court, needless to say, the locals went for the footy option.

The Englishman recalled his early days playing in the 'cage': "Playing in that tight space, you have to have quick feet to move around, and that became a big thing for me in my career."

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Loftus-Cheek and his England team-mates begin their World Cup campaign on Monday when they face Tunisia in Group G