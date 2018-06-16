FIFA to Investigate Ticketing Backlash After More Than 6k Empty Seats Spotted in Uruguay Win

By 90Min
June 16, 2018

FIFA have confirmed that they will investigate a discrepancy between the number of tickets that were allocated for Uruguay vs Egypt compared to the actual attendance at the Ekaterinburg Arena on Friday.


The game itself was a cagey affair that was only decided by a late header from Atlético Madrid defender José María Giménez, although the biggest talking point was the decision to leave Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as an unused substitute.

JORGE GUERRERO/GettyImages

However, fans across the world were quick to jump on social media and point out that there was a large number of empty seats inside the stadium - adding to concerns that ticket prices were too high for the competition in Russia.


"We can confirm that 32,278 tickets have been allocated for the match between Egypt and Uruguay in Ekaterinburg," a spokesperson from FIFA said, quoted by the Telegraph.

"The Fifa World Cup stadium capacity is 33,061. The fact that the current attendance doesn’t reflect the amount of allocated tickets can be due to different factors, which Fifa is currently investigating."


The actual attendance for the game 27,015. The more than 6,000 empty seats has cause FIFA to investigate why the numbers for just the second game of the 2018 World Cup were so poor in the eyes of many supporters across the world.

There have been a number of concerns raised ahead of England's opening match of the competition, where they'll face Tunisia on Monday. The Three Lions will then take on Panama before facing Roberto Martínez's Belgium.

