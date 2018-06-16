Jack Wilshere Set to Leave Arsenal On Free Transfer After Crunch Talks With Unai Emery

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere looks set to leave Arsenal for free this summer, after being told by manager Unai Emery that he is likely to become a fringe player at the Emirates next season. The Englishman has always stated his desire to remain in north London, but has effectively been forced out.

It's been a story long followed. Jack Wilshere, a fan favourite during his time with the Gunners, has a contract that is due to expire at the end of the month, and Arsenal fans have been sweating over his future.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Reports had emerged that a new deal had been offered to the 26-year-old, and he was expected to sign - but a U-turn looks to have occurred.

According to the Mirror, new boss Emery has told Wilshere that he will not be a key figure in the Spaniard's plans next term, and as a result, the player has decided not to renew with the club.

He's not without options. The report goes on to state that the likes of Wolves, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Everton have all offered Wilshere an escape route; while AC Milan, Juventus and Sampdoria have all expressed an interest in the energetic midfielder.

One problem that could arise is that Wilshere's wages in north London are believed to be quite high, to the point where the lesser financially strong sides would be reluctant to match his demands.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

Another piece of troubling news would be his ankle - which has caused Wilshere to miss an enormous amount of football over the years. However, the last season or so has seen him go an entire season without any trouble - but it will always be in the back of any suitor's mind.