Journalist Names the Next Tottenham Player Set to Sign Massive Contract Extension

By 90Min
June 16, 2018

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli is expected to sign a new long-term contract after the World Cup with the north London side that will take his earnings up to almost £10m a year.

According to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge on the Transfer Talk podcast, Alli, 22, will join the likes of Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino and star striker and England captain Harry Kane to commit their futures to Spurs as they are due to move into their new stadium in August.

The young Englishman recently signed a new deal which would take his duties in a white shirt until the end of the 2021/22 season on £55,000-a-week.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The intentions of Pochettino are clear, building a squad that will potentially challenge for the Premier League title, if not next season, then in the near future. 


“It was announced in a nice video," he said. "We understand it’s around £200,000-a-week. That isn’t even near the highest paid Premier League player at the moment. It had to come. It’s huge news for Tottenham, it’s huge news for players wanting to come to Tottenham and its huge news for players who might be signing contracts as well.”

Bridge also suggested that the likes of Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen will follow suit as well as, possibly, Heung-Min Son, meaning that Pochettino will have successfully kept hold of all his key players going into the new campaign.


Expect to see Spurs’ brand-new screen in the stadium come into use once more when the news is made official.

