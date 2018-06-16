Leicester Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi Backs England Teammates to Win World Cup if Nigeria Fall Short

Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has backed the England side and his Leicester City teammates therein to win the 2018 World Cup - providing the Super Eagles don't.



The 21-year-old will be heading to his first World Cup match for his native side when Nigeria take on Croatia in Group D on Saturday. And while he hopes they can make a huge statement and possibly win the tournament outright, he's also keen on seeing the Three Lions lift the prestigious trophy.

Ndidi reckons his Foxes colleague Jamie Vardy could be the difference maker for Gareth Southgate's side and rates the striker as the smartest and fastest attacker in the set-up.

“For me, aside from Nigeria, I would like to see England win the World Cup,” he said in an interview with the Independent.

“They certainly have the men for it and Vardy is certainly one of the reasons why they will stand a chance. Just look among all their true strikers – no one is as smart and fast as he is and even though there are other players who are equally good, Vardy for me is up there.

"I train and get to play with him and against him so I can tell what his true qualities are.

“Harry [Maguire, the Leicester centre-back] is a solid rock at the back and a contemporary defender who is so passionate about playing for his nation. He never stops talking about playing for England, even in the dressing room so that should certainly mean a lot for him.”

The midfielder also claims to be living the life he'd imagined he would from a kid, noting that he always saw himself playing in a top league and representing his country in the World Cup.

“For me whatever is happening I always say I am lucky enough that I am one of the few privileged to have played football. It’s my dream job and I will do it for free today and forever,” he added.

“There are a lot of stories of how footballers from where I come from have made it big due to the talent but for me, I believe it’s my hard work and the luck that God has given me.

“I am just being real here – to come from where I come from, to be playing in the English Premier League and on the verge of going to the World Cup is nothing short of how I saw myself during my days in Festac, selling and helping my mum.”