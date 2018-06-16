Ligue 1 Side Looking to Out of Favour Southampton Playmaker as Malcom Replacement

Bordeaux are set to come in for Southampton 's Sofiane Boufal in order to replace star man Malcom.



Reports in France are claiming a deal between Inter and Malcom is edging ever closer as Bordeaux prepare to lose their top goalscorer. He scored 12 goals and assisted seven times in 35 Ligue 1 appearances last season and it looks as though his efforts have now earned him a move to Inter as a deal continues to be negotiated between the two clubs.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Now Bordeaux must begin to prepare for life without the Brazilian, and it looks as though they are wasting no time as according to L'Equipe , they have now turned their attention to Southampton's Boufal as a replacement for Malcom.

The Moroccan international had a quiet season for Southampton last campaign scoring two goals and assisting just twice in 26 Premier League games, however at did show some glimpses of what he is capable of - none more so than his outstanding solo goal against West Brom.



Unfortunately having scored just four goals in 59 appearances since his arrival at St Mary's Stadium, Boufal has failed to live up to the £16m Southampton paid for him in 2016 and it looks as though his time with the Saints is almost over.

The 24-year-old is no stranger to French football, having began his career at Angers in Ligue 2 before earning himself a move to Lille in 2014 - spending two seasons in Ligue 1. It looks as though he is now set for a second spell in France's top division with Bordeaux closing in on a deal for the forward.