Ligue 1 Side Looking to Out of Favour Southampton Playmaker as Malcom Replacement

By 90Min
June 16, 2018

Bordeaux are set to come in for Southampton's Sofiane Boufal in order to replace star man Malcom.

Reports in France are claiming a deal between Inter and Malcom is edging ever closer as Bordeaux prepare to lose their top goalscorer. He scored 12 goals and assisted seven times in 35 Ligue 1 appearances last season and it looks as though his efforts have now earned him a move to Inter as a deal continues to be negotiated between the two clubs.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Now Bordeaux must begin to prepare for life without the Brazilian, and it looks as though they are wasting no time as according to L'Equipe, they have now turned their attention to Southampton's Boufal as a replacement for Malcom.

The Moroccan international had a quiet season for Southampton last campaign scoring two goals and assisting just twice in 26 Premier League games, however at did show some glimpses of what he is capable of - none more so than his outstanding solo goal against West Brom.

Unfortunately having scored just four goals in 59 appearances since his arrival at St Mary's Stadium, Boufal has failed to live up to the £16m Southampton paid for him in 2016 and it looks as though his time with the Saints is almost over.

The 24-year-old is no stranger to French football, having began his career at Angers in Ligue 2 before earning himself a move to Lille in 2014 - spending two seasons in Ligue 1. It looks as though he is now set for a second spell in France's top division with Bordeaux closing in on a deal for the forward.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)